VANTalks announces speaker lineup for May 24 event

VANTalks, a local version of the popular TED Talks series, is returning to the Kiggins Theatre this month.

The event centers around engaging and diverse speakers who deliver brief commentary on a variety of subjects.

On Wednesday, May 24, the following eight speakers will give stimulating talks on the following topics:

Bruce Elgort, computer technology instructor, Clark College: “How We Work: The Impact of Artificial Intelligence in the 21st Century”

“How We Work: The Impact of Artificial Intelligence in the 21st Century” Adriana Vela, founder of NanoTecNexus: “Technology Convergence: Shaping the Technologies That Shape Us”

“Technology Convergence: Shaping the Technologies That Shape Us” Jessica Brown, Burgerville Manager: “Do you want fries with that? How Self-Awareness + Love = Powerful Change”

“Do you want fries with that? How Self-Awareness + Love = Powerful Change” Doug Harness, insurance educator: “Driving Miss Daisy: The Future of Self Driving Cars”

“Driving Miss Daisy: The Future of Self Driving Cars” Kevin Getch, director of digital strategy, Webfor: “Expose Yourself”

“Expose Yourself” Erika Laws, executive director of Impactful Women NW: “Impactful Women: The How-to Guide”

“Impactful Women: The How-to Guide” Eric Smith, creative director, “Getting over yourself: How to start a creative practice that sticks”

“Getting over yourself: How to start a creative practice that sticks” Melissa Sokolsky Haviv, activist and Fulbright Scholar: “What Doing the Impossible Taught Me About Reality”

Admission to VANTalks is $15 and $18 at the door. The event begins at 6:30 p.m. (doors open at 5:30)

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit www.vantalks.org.

The Kiggins Theatre is located at 1011 Main St. in downtown Vancouver.

