Tower Mall COVID-19 vaccination site will continue for a second week

The COVID-19 vaccination site that opened last Friday in the Tower Mall parking will continue for at least another week. The vaccination site is a collaboration between Clark County Public Health, the city of Vancouver and Safeway.

During the first week of operations, about 2,400 people were vaccinated over four days. Safeway is providing the Pfizer vaccine for the site through the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program and secured additional vaccine to continue vaccinations for another week and increase the number of available appointments.

Clark County Public Health is contacting eligible people who have submitted a request for vaccine using the webform on the Public Health website to schedule appointments at Tower Mall. Public Health is encouraging everyone who submits a referral request to check their email daily, including junk email folders. Invitations to schedule appointments may come via email or phone call.

Appointments that are not filled by Thursday afternoon will be made available to anyone who is eligible to be vaccinated. Public Health will provide an update on the availability of appointments on Thursday.

The Tower Mall vaccination site will operate Friday, Saturday, Monday and Tuesday (March 12-13 and 15-16). The site offers drive-thru and walk-up options in the Tower Mall parking lot, 5403 E. Mill Plain Blvd., with vehicle entry off Blandford Drive. Each day, about 840 people will be vaccinated for a total of 3,360 vaccinations over the four days. Appointments are required. People who visit the site without an appointment will not be vaccinated.

Those with appointments should arrive at the site at their appointment time. Arriving before the scheduled appointment time could lead to traffic backups and longer wait times.

Everyone vaccinated at the site will automatically be scheduled for their second dose at the site three weeks later.

The Tower Mall COVID-19 vaccination efforts will not impact COVID-19 testing at the site. The community COVID-19 testing site will continue to operate 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. For more information about free testing at the site, visit www.ClarkCountyCOVIDtesting.org.

For more information about local COVID-19 vaccination efforts and to submit a request for COVID-19 vaccine, visit the Clark County Public Health COVID-19 vaccine webpage or call 888-225-4625. The Public Health call center operates 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Comments

comments