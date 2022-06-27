Swearing-in ceremony for Vancouver’s new police chief set for June 30

The swearing-in ceremony for Jeff Mori, Vancouver’s 25th police chief, will be held Thursday, June 30 at Vancouver City Hall (415 West Sixth St.). The chief will be sworn in at 5 p.m. and a reception will follow.

“We look forward to having the leadership skills of Jeff Mori in place to guide the Vancouver Police Department as it evolves to meet the needs of our changing community,” said City Manager Eric Holmes. “His clear strategy for the future of community safety in Vancouver along with his commitment to accountability and transparency, are all qualities we must have in the next person to fill this critical position.”

“I am honored and humbled to be Vancouver’s next police chief. My enthusiasm for the law enforcement profession remains my motivation as I move into this very important leadership role,” said incoming Police Chief Jeff Mori. “I am committed to the safety of the residents of Vancouver and to the officers serving the Vancouver Police Department. Building trust and transparency with both internal and external stakeholders is a priority as we continue to grow the department and expand community relationships with those we serve.”

Mori brings more than 29 years of progressively responsible law enforcement experience to the role, including nine years as Undersheriff for Washington County, Oregon and most recently three years as Assistant Chief of Police for the Vancouver Police Department.

What: Swearing-in ceremony for Vancouver’s new Police Chief Jeff Mori

Where: Vancouver City Hall, 415 West Sixth St.

When: 5 p.m. Thursday, June 30

The public is welcome to attend; community members are asked to RSVP to Amanda Delapena.

The ceremony can be viewed live on CVTV Comcast channels 23/323HD, CVTV.org or the City and CVTV Facebook pages.