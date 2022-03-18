Steigerwald Commerce Center SE 41st Project receives $2.4 million in funding

The Port of Camas-Washougal is crediting the state’s 18th district legislators for securing $2.4 million in funding for their Steigerwald Commerce Center, SE 41st Street Project. Phase Three of the Port’s Steigerwald Commerce Center development will involve the construction of approximately 1,300 linear feet of street and will connect both Lincoln and Grant Street together.



This final phase will allow the remaining 26-plus acres of developable property to capitalize on the high demand for industrial space. In the last six months the Port has received requests for over 240,000 square feet of space from 25 different businesses with 192 jobs. The economic benefit is the ability of the Port to develop additional industrial land and create more family wage jobs and meet the demand for additional building space for this economic distressed area.



The Port expects the project to create 300-plus direct jobs in the next five to seven years. In August of 2021, the Port completed an economic impact study and the Port’s industrial area jobs equated to 1,891, which also generated $113.11 million in direct, indirect and re-spending. The 300-plus new jobs will equate to another estimated $18 million in salaries.



For information on Steigerwald Commerce Center Project, contact David Ripp, Chief Executive Officer for the Port: David@portcw.com (360) 835-2196.