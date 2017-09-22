Realtors Foundation seeks requests for grants

The Clark County Realtors Foundation is seeking grant requests from qualified local nonprofit organizations committed to fostering, developing, promoting and encouraging the health, education and general social welfare of disadvantaged children, families and the elderly in Clark County.

To be included for consideration of funding, the Foundation asks local nonprofit organizations to submit a letter of request highlighting the following topics:

Organizational background, purpose and how the organization serves children, families and/or the elderly

Amount of request

Intent of funding and project description in narrative form including goals, project scope and proposed use of funds

If the organization has received funding from the Foundation in the past, state how those funds were utilized.

Nonprofit organizations can submit their request to Jennifer Hawks-Conright at jennifer@ccrealtors.com. Deadline for funding requests is Wednesday, Oct. 11. For more information, organizations may contact (360) 695-5980.

Comments

comments