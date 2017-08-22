Port of Longview on track for record tonnage year

The Port of Longview has reported that its mid-year cargo volumes of 5.2 million metric tons are up nearly 51 percent above last year’s record-setting volumes from the same time period.

Port officials attribute the high numbers to significant increases in bulk agriculture exports, bulk minerals and logs. Upwards of 300,000 metric tons of bulk minerals have been exported, a 146 percent increase. Additionally, more than 300,000 board feet of logs have been exported to Asian markets, an uptick of about 52 percent from 2016 mid-year reports.

EGT, the Port of Longview’s export grain terminal, has shipped more than four million metric tons of bulk agriculture products to date, an increase of 58 percent over this time in 2016.

“In recent years, we have seen a trend of healthy volume growth. As we continue to diversify our cargo portfolio and expand our facilities, our expectations grow with them.” said Port of Longview CEO Norm Krehbiel. “We’ve gained significant momentum and we’re able to capitalize on that due to our ability to meet a wide range of needs for our customers.”

The port anticipates maintaining its current momentum through the end of the year.

Comments

comments