Piroshky Piroshky Eastern European-inspired bakery to hold Pre-Order Pop-Up in Vancouver

Piroshky Piroshky, an Eastern European-inspired bakery with their flagship location based out of the historic Pike Place Market in Seattle, where they have been serving their internationally renowned homemade pies since 1992, will hold a Pre-Order Pop-Up Pickup in Vancouver on Nov. 12.

How it works:

* Guests select from the best-selling pies online at piroshkybakery.com ahead of their visit.

* Their piroshky is then hand-made and made-to-order.

* Then the item is flash frozen and then delivered for pick up on the event day.

It’s that simple, delicious & fun. This 30th anniversary tour has taken the bakery across the United States, connecting with their fans all over; they’re excited to return to Vancouver by popular demand.

Over the years, the bakery has received widespread acclaim, including features on Anthony Bourdain’s “No Reservations,” the “Zimmern List” on the Travel Channel and designated one of “The 20 Most Iconic Food Destinations Across America” by Smithsonian Magazine.