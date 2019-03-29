Patricia Eby to retire from Peterson & Associates

After 45 years of service with Peterson & Associates, the firm’s principal Patricia Eby has decided it is time to make a change and formally announce her retirement, effective April 30, 2019.

Although tax season is a busy and demanding few months, Eby has always enjoyed the work and the people that came with it.

Other firm members, including nine CPAs with a combined 237 years of experience, are here and ready to assist. Many of them have been helping Eby with her clients’ work throughout the years and may already be familiar with those accounts.

Peterson & Associates encourages clients to call the office and make an appointment, after April 15, to spend a few minutes getting acquainted with the CPA who will be working for them after Eby is gone. This will help a new accountant become familiar with her clients’ tax matters.

A retirement reception will be held for Eby on April 26, from noon-3 p.m., at the Peterson & Associates office.

