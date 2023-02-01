PAL Announces Cashback Fundraiser BRRRURGERS, BITES, AND BREWS

The Police Activities League of SW Washington (PAL) has announced PAL’s 3rd annual Brrrurgers, Bites and Brews (BBB) fundraiser presented by IQ Credit Union.

Community members are invited to visit participating locations and let businesses know they are there to support PAL. When they order, a percentage of the proceeds get donated back to PAL. Community members can participate in PAL’s BBB Passport Challenge by visiting at least 4 of the 8 locations and be entered to win a PAL gift basket. If they visit all 8 locations, they will be entered twice! Passports cards are available at participating locations. PAL is partnering with 8 local eateries February 5th- February 11h, 2023.

2023 BBB partner locations:

Five Guys Burgers & Fries (310 NE 78th St.)

Fortside Brewing (2200 NE Andresen Rd. Unit B)

Heathen Feral Public House (1109 Washington St.)

Loowit Brewing (507 Columbia St.)

Mahoney’s Public House (10714 NW Lakeshore Ave. Suite 105)

Mt. Tabor Brewing (3600 NW 119th St.)

Taps Growler House (1900 NE 162nd Ave. Suite D112)

Taps Beer Reserve (201 S 47th Ave)

PAL’s mission is to build positive relationships between law enforcement and youth through educational programs and recreational opportunities. PAL offers year-round programs to children and youth at free or no cost.

Contact PAL Director of Development, Jesse Jimenez (Jesse.Jimenez@cityofvancouver.us) for more information. Learn more about PAL by visiting https://palofswwa.org