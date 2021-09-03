Nonprofits aim to raise $3.2 million during Give More 24!

More than 200 nonprofits have teamed up to raise funds and awareness for local causes during Give More 24! The groups hope to raise $3.2 million during the 24-hour online giving marathon, which will take place on Thursday, Sept. 23.

The Community Foundation for Southwest Washington launched the event in 2013 to get more people involved in local causes. President Jennifer Rhoads said participation broke records in 2020 with 6,620 donors raising $2.9 million for 230 nonprofits that provide programs and services in Clark, Cowlitz and Skamania counties.

“Last year’s flood of support was a lifeline for nonprofits as they responded to increasing community needs,” Rhoads said. “Those needs persist and giving to local causes is one way we can help build a recovery that supports everyone and every sector.”

The hub for giving during the event is GiveMore24.org, which allows people to find and learn about participating nonprofits. Cause categories allow donors to support everything from animals and the arts to veterans and youth development, and everything in between.

Starting at midnight on Sept. 23, supporters can make donations to their favorite causes and watch the giving add up in real-time. Rhoads said every gift has the potential to “give more” on this day thanks to more than $500,0000 in matching funds and nonprofit prizes that have been provided by generous donors and sponsors.

“Last year showed that the potential of this event is seemingly boundless,” Rhoads said. “There’s an almost endless array of causes to support, numerous ways to get involved and almost anyone can give from anywhere in the world.”

In addition to making donations, the website also helps people tap into their networks for greater impact. With the click of a button, supporters can share their favorite causes on social media or even start a personal fundraiser to rally their friends and family. Businesses can also participate by launching workplace giving campaigns with tools and resources provided on the website.

Comments

comments