Local health officials will host joint media briefing today to discuss COVID-19

Physician leaders from Clark County Public Health, Legacy Salmon Creek Medical Center, PeaceHealth Southwest Medical Center and Vancouver Clinic will host a joint media briefing today to discuss COVID-19.
The briefing will take place from 1-2 p.m. today via Zoom. Contact Marissa Armstrong at Clark County Public Health, marissa.armstrong@clark.wa.gov, to receive call information.The following physicians will participate in the briefing:
- Dr. Alan Melnick, Clark County Public Health, Director and Health Officer
- Dr. Ray Lee, PeaceHealth Southwest Medical Center, Chief of Staff
- Dr. Alfred Seekamp, Vancouver Clinic, Chief Medical Officer
- Dr. Hoa Ly, Legacy Health, Medical Director, Inpatient Medicine Service
The physicians will discuss current COVID-19 case numbers, hospitalizations, testing and prevention measures. They will also be available to answer media questions.