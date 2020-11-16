Local health officials will host joint media briefing today to discuss COVID-19

Physician leaders from Clark County Public Health, Legacy Salmon Creek Medical Center, PeaceHealth Southwest Medical Center and Vancouver Clinic will host a joint media briefing today to discuss COVID-19.

The briefing will take place from 1-2 p.m. today via Zoom. Contact Marissa Armstrong at Clark County Public Health, marissa.armstrong@clark.wa.gov, to receive call information.The following physicians will participate in the briefing:

Dr. Alan Melnick, Clark County Public Health, Director and Health Officer

Dr. Ray Lee, PeaceHealth Southwest Medical Center, Chief of Staff

Dr. Alfred Seekamp, Vancouver Clinic, Chief Medical Officer

Dr. Hoa Ly, Legacy Health, Medical Director, Inpatient Medicine Service

The physicians will discuss current COVID-19 case numbers, hospitalizations, testing and prevention measures. They will also be available to answer media questions.

Comments

comments