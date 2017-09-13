From the List: Clark County’s Largest Nonprofit Organizations

What are the largest nonprofit organizations in Clark County? We ranked them by total expenses reported on IRS form 990 (2016) and categorized them as arts; community; education; emergency services; or health.

The top five in each category are:

ARTS

Vancouver Symphony Orchestra: $619,129 total expenses (2016)

Columbia Dance: $317,688 total expenses (2016)

Magenta Theater: $151,656 total expenses (2016)

COMMUNITY

REACH Community Development Inc: $12,991,940 total expenses (2016)

Workforce Southwest Washington: $6,673,065 total expenses (2016)

Innovative Services NW: $5,610,786 total expenses (2016)

Humane Society for Southwest Washington: $4,531,242 total expenses (2016)

YWCA Clark County: $3,129,516 total expenses (2016)

EDUCATION

Fort Vancouver National Trust: $3,943,990 total expenses (2016)

Courts For Kids: $1,138,501 total expenses (2016)

American West Vancouver Chinese School: $25,435 total expenses (2016)

Bike Clark County: $25,000 total expenses (2016)

EMERGENCY SERVICES

Clark County Food Bank: $9,914,413 total expenses (2016)

Share: $6,953,254 total expenses (2016)

The Salvation Army: $2,431,516 total expenses (2016)

F.I.S.H. of Vancouver Inc: $1,492,486 total expenses (2016)

Janus Youth Programs Inc., Clark County: $1,691,636 total expenses (2016)

Trauma Intervention Program Inc: $298,882 total expenses (2016)

HEALTH

Legacy Salmon Creek Medical Center: $222,954,729 total expenses (2016)

Community Home Health & Hospice: $23,295,248 total expenses (2016)

Lifeline Connections: $9,572,977 total expenses (2016)

CDM Caregiving Services: $6,559,970 total expenses (2016)

Free Clinic of Southwest Washington: $804,245 total expenses (2016)

