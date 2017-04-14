Kaiser Permanente, Providence Health & Services awards Free Clinic $20,000 grant

The Free Clinic of Southwest Washington has received a $20,000 grant from Kaiser Permanente and Providence Health & Services for the clinic’s diabetes coordinated care program. The award is the second installment of a two-year grant totaling $40,000.

“We’re grateful for the ongoing support of Kaiser Permanente and Providence Health & Services,” said Barbe West, executive director of the Free Clinic. “This grant will help us achieve three goals: expand services for uninsured diabetic patients, explore the use of community health workers and improve overall patient health.”

Comments

comments