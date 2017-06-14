iQ Credit Union awards five college scholarships

iQ Credit Union has awarded $2,000 scholarships to five honor students pursuing undergraduate degrees or professional training.

Recipients were selected based on academic achievement, community service, a written essay and letters of recommendation.

Students receiving scholarships are:

Calvin Taylor, Camas High School – plans to study biology at Stanford University

Lilly Kovalenko, Camas High School – plans to study nursing at Clark College

Katarina Kubiniec, Prairie High School – studies civil and environmental engineering at the University of Washington

Kayla Cayton, Washougal – studies environmental health and pre-med at the University of Washington

Adriana Valencia, Vancouver iTech Preparatory school – studies medicine at Washington State University Vancouver

“We’re honored to support educational excellence in our community,” said Kelly Schrader, president and CEO of iQ Credit Union, in a press release. “These students have distinguished themselves through service and academic excellence, and deserve recognition and congratulations for their accomplishments.”

