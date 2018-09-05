From the List: Clark County’s largest private schools

What are the largest private schools in Clark County? We ranked them by total number of students enrolled in the 2017-2018 school year. Figures as of 8/2/2018.

The top five are:

King’s Way Christian Schools: 896 students; 12 months to 12th grade St. Joseph Catholic School: 383 students; Pre-K to 8th grade Firm Foundation Christian School: 339 students; Pre-5 to 12th grade Meadow Glade Adventist Elementary: 305 students; K to 8th grade Cornerstone Christian Academy for Learning & Leadership: 302 students; K to 8th grade

To view the rest of Clark County’s private schools, check out the September 7, 2018 edition of the Vancouver Business Journal. The list includes number of teachers, academic focuses, principal/director information and more. Organizations that do not respond to list questionnaires are not included.

