From the List: Clark County’s largest investment firms

What are the largest investment firms in Clark County? We ranked them by the total number of FTEs. Figures as of 4/16/18.

The top five are:

JPMorgan Chase: 122 Clark Co. FTEs Bank of America: 103 Clark Co. FTEs Edward Jones: 75 Clark Co. FTEs U.S. Bank Wealth Management: 25 Clark Co. FTEs Morgan Stanley: 18 Clark Co. FTEs

To view the rest of Clark County’s largest investment firms, check out the May 18, 2018 edition of the Vancouver Business Journal. The list includes services offered, top local executive information and more. Organizations that do not respond to list questionnaires are not included.

