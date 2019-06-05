From the List: Clark County’s busiest web hosting & design companies

What are the busiest web hosting and design companies in Clark County? We ranked them by number of commercial clients billed in the last 12 months. Figures as of 5/6/19.

The top five are:

ODI Technologies Inc: 983 commercial clients billed in last 12 mo. Gravitate: 560 commercial clients billed in last 12 mo. Blue Blazes, LLC: 310 commercial clients billed in last 12 mo. Premium Websites, LLC: 300 commercial clients billed in last 12 mo. Creative Media Enterprises Inc: 281 commercial clients billed in last 12 mo.

To view the rest of Clark County’s busiest web hosting and design companies, check out the June 7, 2019 edition of the Vancouver Business Journal. The list includes areas of expertise, top local executive information and more. Organizations that do not respond to list questionnaires are not included.

Our 2019 Book of Lists is also available in print or electronic form here.

Comments

comments