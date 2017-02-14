Free Clinic of Southwest Washington receives $15,000 grant

The Free Clinic of Southwest Washington has received a $15,000 grant from the Dwight and Anna Schwab Charitable Foundation. The grant will supply medications for low-income uninsured and underinsured patients.

Medications are an essential part of treatment for most Free Clinic medical and dental patients. They need antibiotics, insulin and other medicines to regain their health and return to their jobs or schools. Since 2009, the Free Clinic’s on-site dispensary has filled 8,000-10,000 prescriptions annually at no cost to patients.

“We want to thank the Schwab Charitable Foundation for their generous donation,” said Free Clinic Executive Director Barbe West. “Without free medications, many of our patients would end up in a hospital emergency room when their conditions become acute and where services are far more expensive.”

