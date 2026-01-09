Free Business Resource Fair Coming to Southwest Washington

The Greater Vancouver Chamber is convening Washington state agency leaders and key resource partners for a free, in-person Business Resources Fair designed for employers, operators, and decision-makers across the region.

This Chamber-led event will bring together representatives from 12 Washington state agencies to provide direct, practical guidance on the issues nearly every business encounter – licensing and compliance, workforce and hiring requirements, taxes, health coverage, and programs that can reduce friction, risk, and administrative burden.

Whether you manage a team, own a company, or hold a role that regularly interfaces with state agencies, this is a focused opportunity to ask questions, navigate systems more efficiently, and uncover resources and programs many businesses don’t realize exist.

Attendees can engage directly with agency experts, identify tools that streamline operations, and leave with clearer pathways for doing business in Washington state – under one roof.

The fair will be held Tuesday, January 27, from 8 to 10 a.m. at the Clark College Columbia Tech Center, located at 18700 SE Mill Plain Blvd, Vancouver, WA 98683.

