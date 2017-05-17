Festival of Trees: Rotary Club of Vancouver partnering with Divine Consign

The Rotary Club of Vancouver will hold its annual Festival of Trees fundraiser at Divine Consign this upcoming holiday season.

Divine Consign will display 12 decorated trees at their downtown Vancouver location, 904 Main St. The trees will be on display from the First Friday of November through the middle of December.

“We are delighted to continue the tradition of beautifully decorated holiday trees at Divine Consign,” said Linda Glover, executive director of Divine Consign. “Trees and gifts will continue to be raffled with proceeds going to community nonprofits.”

The Rotary Club will continue to host the Friday evening traditional lighting of the Community Tree in Esther Short Park, which includes an appearance by Santa and Mrs. Claus, followed by a Vancouver Pops concert in the Vancouver Hilton.

“We are very excited about continuing to organize the Friday Night Community Tree Lighting and post-lighting concert,” said Jennifer Larson-Cody, president of the Vancouver Rotary Foundation, in a press release. “It is our gift from the Rotary Club of Vancouver to the community.”

The Vancouver Farmers Market will provide its annual Holiday Market at the Hilton Hotel on Thanksgiving Weekend, November 24-26.

