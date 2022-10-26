ESD 112 Seeks New Board Member

Educational Service District 112 is seeking applicants interested in filling the unexpired term of the Director District #1 board position. The vacancy is open following the resignation of Dr. Richard Graham, who served on the ESD 112 Board of Directors for 25 years.

ESD board members are non-paid volunteers who attend monthly meetings held at the ESD headquarters in Vancouver, WA. The Director District #1 position appointment expires in January 2024. The successful applicant will be required to run for election in 2023 to continue in this position.

To qualify, candidates must be registered to vote, and reside within the boundaries of District #1 encompassing the following area:

Green Mountain, La Center, Kalama, and Woodland School District; and

Parts of Battle Ground and Kelso School Districts

For a detailed searchable map of the ESD 112 Director Districts, please visit https://tinyurl.com/3tmrb63d.

Applicants may not be a board member or an employee of a public or private school district, Educational Service District, Office of State Superintendent of Public Instruction, or the State Board of Education.

For more information and/or to request application materials, interested candidates may contact Sara Moore, Executive Assistant to the Superintendent and Board of Directors, at 360-952-3318 or via email at sara.moore@esd112.org.

Completed application packets must be received by November 21, 2022.