Eric Fuller and Associates rebrands as the Fuller Group

Eric Fuller and Associates, a local leader in commercial real estate, will change its corporate name to the Fuller Group to reflect the growth from a five-person boutique firm started in 1998 to a full-service commercial real estate firm with 15 brokers and a property management division in 2018.

“We begin the next chapter of our company with a new name but keep the continuity of our platform,” said KC Fuller, president of the Fuller Group. “Our dedicated brokers remain the foundation of our success. Our reputation has been built on providing integrity in the commercial real estate business in the Pacific Northwest for the last 20 years and will continue for the next 20 years.”

Additional information on the Fuller Group is available at www.fullergroupcre.com, follow on Twitter @fullergroupcre , Facebook @Fullergroup and LinkedIn.

