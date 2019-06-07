DiscoverOrg and ZoomInfo launch data enrichment product

DiscoverOrg and ZoomInfo in May announced the launch of Enrich. The new product allows sales and marketing professionals to have instant, ongoing enrichment of their contact and account database with the most accurate and comprehensive B2B data. Enrich is immediately available to all DiscoverOrg and ZoomInfo customers.

Enrich gathers and appends data on more than 200 data fields across company, contact and technographic attributes to enable:

Shorter web forms and higher conversion rates

Improved customer segmentation and personalized targeting

Improved connection rates with access to more direct-dial phone numbers

Enhanced sales targeting with improved territory management

Deeper customer insights to uncover upsell opportunities and churn risks

Enrich funnels data and insights to every touchpoint of the sales and marketing organization through integrations with such popular tools as Salesforce, Marketo, Hubspot, Eloqua and Dynamics. For more information, visit https://www.zoominfo.com/content/data-enrichment.

