County permit center to close for week to prepare for online system

The Clark County Permit Center will close each Wednesday from Oct. 18 through Nov. 15 and then Thursday and Friday, Nov. 16-17, to prepare for the launch of a new electronic land management system.

The enhanced Clark County Land Management System, or CC LMS, will allow customers to apply for all building permits online. The system will make getting building permits more efficient, convenient and transparent.

The closures will provide time for system testing and staff training before the permit center resumes regular business hours at 8 a.m. Monday, Nov. 20. Regular hours are 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday. Wednesday hours are by appointment only.

To continue to provide good customer service, the permit center has added special hours on two Saturdays for homeowner submittals and contractor pick-ups. The permit center will be open from 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Oct. 28, and Saturday, Nov. 4.

For urgent permitting issues during the closures, please call (360) 397-2375, ext. 4078 or email permitservices@clark.wa.gov permitservices@clark.wa.gov.

