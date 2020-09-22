Construction to begin on Vancouver Landing

Construction is scheduled to begin on Sept. 30 at the Port of Vancouver USA’s western portion of the Terminal 1 pier, known as Vancouver Landing. This initial renovation phase focuses on structural improvements that will provide the support needed to minimize impacts of a seismic event.

Beginning on Monday, Sept. 28, the landing and day-dock will be closed to the public while construction is occurring. This means boat access and pedestrian traffic will not be available in the area, including the dock, while the project is underway. Expect to see additional fencing and signage around the construction area and always use caution when near any active work zone.

Work for this phase of the project includes reinforcing the existing deck structure with 20 additional steel piles and modifying the top deck for a future open public space.

After this initial phase of work, the next steps of the project will include adding public seating areas as well as installing a new underground utility infrastructure. This part of the project is expected to begin in spring of 2021 and conclude in the fall, followed by construction of the Terminal 1 portion of the Renaissance Trail.

