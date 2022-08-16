Clark County seeks applicants for 78th Street Heritage Farm Technical Advisory Team

Clark County is accepting applications to fill all five positions on the 78th Street Heritage Farm Technical Advisory Team. All positions would begin in the fall of 2022.

Team members serve two-year terms. Upon expiration of a term, a member can apply again. There is no limit on how many terms a member can serve.

The 78th Street Heritage Farm Technical Advisory Team advises the Parks and Lands Division of Clark County Public Works on the operation of the farm and onsite programs. Applicants must be residents of Clark County. The county is looking for applicants from historically underserved or underrepresented populations including people who can bring ethnic, cultural and geographic diversity to the group. Team members who have experience in food systems, farming, horticulture, agritourism, supply chain, public interpretation/education or developing community programs is preferred to assist with technical advisement.

Clark County is a growing and diverse community with many residents speaking languages other than English. Clark County values the community’s diversity and seeks ways to promote equity and inclusion within the organization and with the public. Clark County encourages applications from candidates with knowledge, ability and experience working with a broad range of individuals and communities with diverse racial, ethnic, and socio-economic backgrounds. Although not required, candidates who can fluently speak a language in addition to English are encouraged to include that information in their application. Residents with a passion for parks and the ability to commit to volunteer hours beyond monthly Team meetings are encouraged to apply.

The Advisory Team meets from 4 to 6 p.m. the third Thursday of every other month. The Team typically meets at the 78th Street Heritage Farm at 1919 NE 78th St., which is served by C-TRAN’s Route 78. The Heritage Farm Advisory Team is currently holding meetings in a hybrid format using Microsoft Teams in conjunction with the in-person gatherings.

Interested applicants should submit a brief letter of interest and résumé to Michelle Pfenning, County Manager’s Office, P.O. Box 5000, Vancouver, WA 98666-5000 or by email at michelle.pfenning@clark.wa.gov.

Application deadline is 5 p.m., Friday, Sept. 30

More information about the 78th Street Heritage Farm is available on the county’s website, https://clark.wa.gov/public-works/78th-street-heritage-farm.