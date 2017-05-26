City of Vancouver will require pre-applications to be submitted electronically June 1

Pre-applications being submitted to the City of Vancouver must be done so electronically beginning on June 1.

The requirement is part of a larger effort by the City’s Development Review Division to go 100 percent digital by the end of this year.

Officials hope the move will “reduce plan review turnaround time because reviewers at the City will be able to make electronic comments and markups on the same document at the same time, instead of one at a time as they currently do.”

“We’re looking forward to continuing to find ways to improve and simplify our plan review process for our customers to save them time and money,” said Development Review Division Manager Jason Nortz, in a press release.

Using the City’s ePlans platform, customers can submit development applications, commercial and residential building permits, grading permits and fire alarm/sprinkler protection applications online.

To learn more, visit www.cityofvancouver.us/ePlans.

Comments

comments