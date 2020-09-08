City of Vancouver seeks volunteers to serve on Public Facilities Board

The City of Vancouver is seeking applicants to fill three vacancies on its volunteer Vancouver Public Facilities District (PFD) Board of Directors.

Applications may be submitted online at www.cityofvancouver.us/boards, and must be received by 5 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 4. For a printed application or for further information, contact the boards and commissions coordinator in the City Manager’s Office at P.O. Box 1995, Vancouver, WA 98668-1995, bc_coordinator@cityofvancouver.us or by calling 360-487-8600.

The Vancouver PFD is a municipal corporation governed by a five-member Board of Directors. It was created by Vancouver City Council in 1999 to develop the downtown hotel and convention center.

The Vancouver PFD owns the land under the hotel and convention center, which it leases to the city’s Downtown Redevelopment Authority (DRA). The Vancouver PFD receives state sales tax credit program funding for operation of the hotel and convention center property, which it transfers to the DRA. The board monitors sales tax credit revenue and approves annual budgets for the funding it transfers to the DRA.

The Vancouver City Council appoints the board, which is comprised of two at-large board members and three members appointed based on recommendations from local organizations, including the Vancouver Chamber of Commerce, local economic development organizations and local labor councils. The city is recruiting for positions in each of these two categories.

Applicants must also be available for an interview with city councilmembers on Wednesday, Nov. 4.

All board members serve four-year terms and may serve a maximum of two terms. The terms for these appointments will begin immediately and end Nov. 30, 2024.

The PFD board typically meets twice a year. Meetings are usually held in Vancouver City Hall, 415 W. 6th St., Vancouver. However, current state requirements related to COVID-19 necessitate remote, online meetings for the time being. Board members prepare for meetings by reviewing financial information provided to them in advance.

For more information about the Vancouver PFD, including links to past meeting minutes and agendas, visit www.cityofvancouver.us/pfdb.

Comments

comments