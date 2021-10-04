City of Vancouver seeks volunteer to serve on its Downtown Redevelopment Authority board

The City of Vancouver is seeking community- and business-minded applicants interested in filling a vacancy on its Downtown Redevelopment Authority (DRA) board. Applications must be received by 5 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 31.

The DRA is a public corporation chartered by the city. It owns the Vancouver Hilton Hotel and Convention Center and is responsible for overseeing its operations, finances and promotion. The DRA board is also one of the major stakeholders in the city’s Waterfront Gateway Project, a long-term redevelopment plan for the city-owned properties around the hotel and convention center.

Ideal candidates will have experience in property management, project financing, financial management and contract management. Experience in either the lodging or restaurant industries, or both, would also be helpful. There is no city residency requirement to serve on the board. Applicants must be available for an interview with city councilmembers on Tuesday, Nov. 16.

The DRA has no employees. It contracts with an asset management firm specializing in lodging, restaurant and convention facilities to monitor the ongoing operations of the hotel and convention center and advise the board on operational, financial and budget issues.

Regular DRA meetings are held approximately six times per year at 11:30 a.m. on the third Thursday of the relevant month. Additional special meetings are advertised and held as needed, typically once or twice per year. Due to COVID-19, meetings are currently being held remotely.

The open position is currently held by an individual whose term is expiring and may reapply. Per Vancouver City Council policy, all incumbents who wish to reapply for their positions will be re-interviewed along with any other qualifying applicants.

Applications may be submitted online at www.cityofvancouver.us/boards. For a printed application or for further information, contact the Boards and Commissions Coordinator, P.O. Box 1995, Vancouver, WA 98668-1995, by email at bc_coordinator@cityofvancouver.us, or by calling 360-487-8600.

For more information about the DRA, including links to current and past meeting agendas and minutes, please visit www.cityofvancouver.us/dra.