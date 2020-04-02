Centennial Real Estate, Vancouver Mall and city create safe parking zone for homeless

The City of Vancouver, in partnership with Centennial Real Estate and the Vancouver Mall, has opened a temporary Safe Parking Zone in the southwest portion of the Vancouver Mall parking lot (8700 N.E. Vancouver Mall Drive). Available April 2-30, the Safe Parking Zone is designed to allow people who are sheltering in their vehicles to comply with social distancing guidelines.

Spaces are available for free on a first come, first served basis. Participants must register in person for the Safe Parking Zone from 10 a.m. to noon April 2 and April 3 at the Safe Parking Zone location. Additional registration hours may be added depending on availability.

The Safe Parking Zone is limited to 40 vehicles (including a maximum of two recreation vehicles), and all vehicles must be operational and legally licensed at the time of registration to receive a Safe Parking Zone placard. There is a limit of two adults per vehicle. Children under the age of 18 are welcome with an adult participant. Pets are allowed, but leash laws do apply and pet waste bags are not provided.

The Safe Parking Zone will have portable restroom facilities, hand washing stations and garbage service. It will be monitored by staff and has 24-hour security.

Participants must sign a code of conduct and agree to follow “Stay Home, Stay Healthy” protocols to remain in and around their vehicles and practice social distancing of at least 6 feet.

Trips away from the Safe Parking Zone are limited to essential needs such as food and medicine. There is no cooking allowed on site.

More information about the Safe Parking Zone program can be found at www.cityofvancouver.us/safeparking.

Comments

comments