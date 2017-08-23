Cascade Sotheby’s finalizes lease for new waterfront office

Cascade Sotheby’s has finalized its lease as an anchor tenant at the new Waterfront Vancouver development.

The real estate brokerage will occupy 1,500 square feet of office space on Block 6, the first retail and residential building to be built at The Shops on Waterfront Way. The planned move was originally announced last year.

Deb Tebbs, CEO of Cascade Sotheby’s, first brought the franchise to Southwest Washington in 2015. Between the first and second fiscal quarters of this year, the company has seen a 20 percent increase in market share in the metro region.

“Deb was a key partner in planning the visitor feel and experience of what we create on the Vancouver Waterfront – she encouraged us to develop there with culture, quality of life and the pedestrian experience in mind rather than simply building out office and retail space,” said Barry Cain, president of Gramor Development, the lead developer of Waterfront Vancouver. “In each instance Deb marries her work and business acumen to the cultural, artistic and lifestyle experience that truly represents the essence of the Sotheby’s brand.”

The new office will open in 2018.

Comments

comments