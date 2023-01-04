Businesses invited to attend the 2023 Battle Ground Public Schools Industry Fair

Employers, come be a part of the 2023 Battle Ground Public Schools Industry Fair happening Thursday, Feb. 16, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Battle Ground High School, 300 W. Main St., in Battle Ground.

Businesses in and around Clark County can reserve a table at this free annual event that draws hundreds of students, families and community members actively seeking career opportunities or wanting to learn more about local employers.

This year’s Industry Fair is sponsored by Battle Ground Public Schools in partnership with Goodwill Industries of the Columbia-Willamette, WorkSource Southwest Washington and Next Success.

Recent attendees include the city of Battle Ground, Rotschy Inc., CalPortland, Transportation Security Administration, Dollar Tree Warehouse, Wendy’s, Prairie Electric, the Clark County Sheriff’s Office and many more.

“The industry fair gives us early exposure to students as young as 16 years old who may be interested in a career in the construction industry,” said Paul Hanson with Rotschy Inc. “We’ve found an eager workforce, and students have found an entry point to a stable career with living-wage jobs right out of high school.”



Businesses interested in hosting a table at this educational evening at Battle Ground High School should sign up at https://bit.ly/3sbywMi. Contact Career Guidance Specialist Kevin Doyle at 360-885-6598 or doyle.kevin@battlegroundps.org with questions.