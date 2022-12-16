Building Futures Foundation seeking scholarship and tool grant applications

The Building Futures Foundation, which is the 501c3 charitable arm of the Building Industry Association of Clark County (BIA), is seeking applicants for scholarships and tool grants. The deadline to apply is Feb. 28, 2023.

Scholarship applicants should be Clark County residents pursuing education for a career within or directly related to the building industry. Scholarships are awarded to support those attending a college, university and/or a trade/technical school. Tool grants are awarded to first- and second-year apprentices.

Applicants should include one letter of recommendation and information regarding career pathway, financial need, academic performance and extracurricular activities. Full details on how to apply for the scholarship and tool grant can be found online at biaofclarkcounty.org/building-futures-foundation.

Join us on Feb. 16, 2023, for Casino Night presented by Riverview Bank. We will supply the chips and drinks. You bring the money! One hundred percent of the proceeds will benefit the Building Futures Foundation scholarships and help support workforce development efforts in Clark County. Register today at biaofclarkcounty.org/event/casino-night.