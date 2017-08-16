Banfield Pet Hospital opens 1,000th hospital

Banfield Pet Hospital celebrated the opening of its 1,000th veterinary hospital over the weekend.

The Vancouver-headquartered company paid tribute to the new hospital by offering free veterinary care to local shelters, as it does ahead of every new-hospital opening.

“Banfield Pet Hospital is more than a business, it’s a place our associates come to live their purpose and passion, and our clients trust us with the care of their beloved pets,” said Brian Garish, Banfield’s president, in a press release. “I am incredibly proud of all Banfield has accomplished since the first practice opened more than 60 years ago – and that we’ve grown by our principles to this 1,000th hospital opening.”

The company’s 1,000th hospital is located in Franklin, Tennessee.

