Audigy hosts fundraiser for cancer patients

Last week, Audigy, a Vancouver-based medical management company, hosted a car wash fundraiser for Creations for Cures, a Gresham nonprofit that does art projects with kids and young adults who are battling cancer or other serious illnesses. The car wash raised $1,517, which was matched by Audigy, totaling $3,034.
“[We had an] amazing team, amazing customers and an amazing cause,” said Audigy Operations Manager Micah Bobiak.
In addition to raising funds for Creations for Cures, the car wash served as a team-building activity for Audigy’s operations managers. In four hours, nine operations managers washed 42 cars.
The donations from the car wash will fund 76 hours of art outreach to children.