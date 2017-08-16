Audigy hosts fundraiser for cancer patients

Last week, Audigy, a Vancouver-based medical management company, hosted a car wash fundraiser for Creations for Cures, a Gresham nonprofit that does art projects with kids and young adults who are battling cancer or other serious illnesses. The car wash raised $1,517, which was matched by Audigy, totaling $3,034.

“[We had an] amazing team, amazing customers and an amazing cause,” said Audigy Operations Manager Micah Bobiak.

In addition to raising funds for Creations for Cures, the car wash served as a team-building activity for Audigy’s operations managers. In four hours, nine operations managers washed 42 cars.

The donations from the car wash will fund 76 hours of art outreach to children.

Comments

comments