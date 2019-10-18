The Vancouver Business Journal is pleased to announce the Accomplished and Under 40 Class of 2019. This year’s class is made up of 12 exceptional individuals who make numerous contributions to our community. They will be honored at the annual Accomplished and Under 40 Luncheon on Tuesday, Nov. 5, from 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., at Warehouse ’23, 100 Columbia St., Suite 102, in Vancouver. Tickets to this event can be purchased here. Please join us on Nov. 5 to help celebrate these hardworking individuals!

The Accomplished and Under 40 Class of 2019 is:

Meaghann Ande – Pink Lemonade Project

Melissa Boles – Workforce Southwest Washington

Tara Cox – Vancouver Public Schools

Kelsey Elwess – Opsahl Dawson

Lacey Faught – Spry

Meghan Hamilton – GLAM Beauty Bar

Melissa Pedraza – MyBite Vitamins, LLC

Ryan Philbrook – Ryan Philbrook VoiceOver

Andrea Smith – Southwest Washington Contractors Association

Nicholas Warren – Parker, Smith & Feek

Mike “Z” Zahniser – Barrett Business Systems, Inc.

Congratulations!

Comments

comments