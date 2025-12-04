Vancouver Clinic Names Katie Henry As New CEO

Vancouver Clinic, the largest independent, physician-owned medical practice in the Pacific Northwest, has named Katherine “Katie” Henry, JD, its new Chief Executive Officer (CEO), effective March 1, 2026. Henry joins Vancouver Clinic from Austin Regional Clinic, where she serves as Chief Administrative Officer. She brings a proven track record of strategic growth and patient-centered leadership to her new role as CEO of Vancouver Clinic. She succeeds Mark Mantei, who is retiring after a decade of distinguished service.

Henry will guide Vancouver Clinic as the organization continues its strategic expansion to meet the health care needs of Southwest Washington’s rapidly growing population. Her leadership will further strengthen the clinic’s commitment to keep exceptional patient care at the heart of every decision and service. “Caring for patients is our first priority,” said Dr. Keren Rosenblum, Vancouver Clinic President and Board Chair. “Katie brings exceptional experience, insight, and inspiration to this role. She shares our conviction that physician-led care delivers extraordinary results and is committed to helping our organization and the people we serve thrive.”

Under her leadership, Austin Regional Clinic expanded from 24 to 37 clinics, grew its physician workforce by 32% and consistently earned recognition as a Top Workplace USA in both health care and culture. Henry championed initiatives that improved patient health through enhanced convenience and access. She is recognized for her collaborative leadership style and her advocacy on behalf of clinicians and their patients. “I’m energized by the opportunity to lead an organization that is steadfastly committed to excellence, independence and the unwavering care of its people and patients,” Henry said. “Vancouver Clinic has the scale, talent and vision to excel as health care evolves.”

Henry holds a Juris Doctorate from Wake Forest University School of Law and previously practiced law in Winston-Salem, North Carolina. She currently serves on the Executive Committee of the American Medical Group Association.

About Vancouver Clinic

Vancouver Clinic is the largest independent, physician-owned, multispecialty medical practice in the Northwest. With 580 clinicians, 2,000 employees and 21 locations, Vancouver Clinic is also one of the largest employers in the region. Founded 89 years ago, Vancouver Clinic offers comprehensive primary, specialty, and surgical care. For more information, visit tvc.org