Retchless Appointed To Washougal School Board

The Washougal School Board has appointed Greg Retchless to the school board, representing director district 1. Retchless will fill the seat vacated by Jim Cooper, who resigned from his board position at the end of January. Retchless brings experience as a business owner and teacher to the board. Retchless has served as a volunteer with the Washougal Food Bank and other local organizations.

The board gathered applications from interested candidates in February. Board members interviewed Retchless at the March 10, 2026 special meeting. The board appointed Retchless the same night, with Superintendent Aaron Hansen administering the oath of office.

Board President Sadie McKenzie said, “Greg’s experience as a business person and the 30 years working as a teacher adds to our capacity as a board. He has a strong background in Career and Technical Education programs, and we believe he can continue the great work Washougal has done to create robust career pathways in the skilled trades.”

“I worked in the culinary industry and it took me a number of years to find my direction. My pathway to being a teacher started with my struggle to find my own way,” Retchless said. “My goal in serving on the board is helping students, especially those who are struggling. We can help students to identify their passion, and then to build the experiences that they need to pursue a career in skilled trades, a career in the military, or continue to higher education. ”

Superintendent Aaron Hansen said, “Greg’s experience building and sustaining innovation programs will guide our work preparing our students for their future. Greg has deep roots in Clark County, his connections to businesses that hire our students, and his experience working at Cascadia Technical Academy, will serve our students well.”

The appointment is through November 2027, when Washougal voters will elect a permanent replacement.