PLS Engineering adds Caitlin Daniels to Vancouver Office

PLS Engineering has announced the hiring of Caitlin Daniels in its Vancouver office. Daniels has joined PLS’ busy Land Use Planning Department. Caitlin is a graduate of Western Washington University with a Bachelor of Arts in Business Administration and an Associate of Arts degree from Clark College.

Cailin’s experience has been with a local builder managing their feasibility processes from the start of escrow through substantial completion of the development process. She has prepared and reviewed CC&R’s and supported governance document reviews to reduce legal risks to the firm, and supported seamless transitions for large scale residential development projects. Caitlin also aided clients in understanding zoning and code regulations across Washington, Oregon and California, enabling a trouble-free, informed decision-making process for her clients for accessory dwelling units (ADUs). With additional education in marketing, she has also designed social media ads and increased visibility for her firms and fostered business growth.