Movers & Shakers 9/8/2017

NICHOLAS SHANMAC

Daybreak Youth Services, a nonprofit that provides inpatient and outpatient treatment programs to boys and girls (ages 12-18) across the Northwest, has hired Nick Shanmac as the organization’s Director of Marketing and Outreach.

In his new role, Shanmac will be responsible for managing a comprehensive and integrated marketing, public relations, communications and outreach program designed to support, enhance and communicate organizational priorities and to strengthen awareness of Daybreak Youth Services.

Shanmac previously served as Editor-in-Chief of the Vancouver Business Journal. During his tenure, which began in 2010, the Vancouver-based business publication increased its overall readership, expanded its online presence, launched new features including podcasts and video interviews, and introduced new special editions such as Healthiest Companies of Southwest Washington and Best in Business.

“I am forever grateful to the Vancouver Business Journal for the experience and opportunity to serve Southwest Washington’s business community,” said Shanmac. “I’m really proud of what the staff and I were able to accomplish.

“Looking ahead,” he added, “I’m excited about the opportunity to join the Daybreak team. This is an organization that’s making a huge, positive difference in our community and around the state. I am excited to tell that story and to help break down misconceptions about teen addiction. I think there’s a lot we can do to foster a more welcoming environment for those seeking help.”

Daybreak Youth Services operates facilities in Spokane and near Vancouver. The nonprofit’s administrative office is located at 11910 NE 154th St. in Brush Prairie.

ADRIENNE WATSON

Adrienne Watson has joined the board of directors of the Free Clinic of Southwest Washington.

Watson serves as system director, clinical education for PeaceHealth. She oversees system clinical education and has standardized the clinical nursing orientation process across the system. Before joining PeaceHealth, Watson served as director, education and training for Memorial Hermann-Texas Medical Center in Houston. Watson has a bachelor’s degree in nursing from Tuskegee University and a master’s degree in nursing from the University of Phoenix.

The Free Clinic of Southwest Washington provides free, compassionate, quality health care to children and adults who are otherwise unable to obtain such services. The Free Clinic offers medical, dental, vision and specialty care services from 500 volunteer professionals. The Free Clinic is funded by the local community, and all donations stay in Southwest Washington. For more information about the Free Clinic of Southwest Washington, visit freeclinics.org.

ROBERT RUEF

Vancouver Radiologists recently hired Robert Ruef, M.D., as the newest physician to join Vancouver Radiologists.

Ruef earned his undergraduate degree in biology from Oregon State University and a medical degree from New York Medical College in Valhalla, New York. He completed his internship at Greenwich Hospital , Yale New Haven Health in Greenwich, Conn., and a residency in Diagnostic Radiology at Boston University Medical Center in Boston, Mass.

He recently completed his fellowship in abdominal imaging at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center in Boston, Mass.

As a board certified radiologist, Ruef specializes in body imaging. He works at both imaging centers of Vancouver Radiologists in the Vancouver Village and Fisher’s Landing areas. In addition, he has radiology privileges at Legacy Salmon Creek Medical Center.

“I look forward to making a positive contribution with this group, and have a long happy career in the Pacific Northwest,” Ruef said. “I’m excited by what Vancouver Radiologists does and the community they serve.”

The board certified physicians of Vancouver Radiologists, P.C. have offered state-of-the-art technology and quality medical imaging services for 45 years to the residents of the greater Vancouver and Portland communities in a comfortable outpatient setting. To learn more, visit www.vanrad.com.

CHRISTINE HAYES

Battle Ground City Manager Jeff Swanson has selected Christine Hayes to serve as the city of Battle Ground’s city/prosecuting attorney. The selection was made after a competitive recruitment process for the city’s first in-house attorney. Her work with the city and the court began this week.

Prior to the appointment of Hayes, the city did not have full time city/prosecuting attorney representation, but contracted with two separate law firms to provide services. Having a full-time in-house attorney provides consistency and cost savings to the city.

“Ms. Hayes’ education and experience has prepared her well to serve as the city’s municipal attorney as well as the prosecuting attorney for Battle Ground Municipal Court,” Swanson said. “She has already proven to be a great asset to the city and to our management team.”

Ms. Hayes graduated magna cum laude from both Western Washington University with a bachelor’s degree in sociology and from the Gonzaga University School of Law. She was admitted to the Washington State Bar Association in 2012.

Hayes’ professional career includes work for the City of Spokane Valley’s office of the City Attorney where she performed civil work for the municipality. From 2013 to 2016 she worked for Wheeler Montgomery Sleight & Boyd, the law firm that contracted with the city to provide prosecuting attorney services for the Battle Ground Municipal Court. Her duties with the firm included prosecuting attorney work for the Battle Ground court. Most recently, she worked at the Vancouver law office of McKinley Irvin where her primary focus was domestic law.

