Movers & Shakers 9/22/2017

MEGAN KEIM and CAMILLE IDEDEVBO

The M.J. Murdock Charitable Trust team continued its recent growth as the Vancouver foundation announced two new additions to the organization.

A strong business professional with a background in corporate strategy, property management and business valuation analysis, Megan Keim will serve as administrative services coordinator. In this role, Keim will support the mission of the Trust by providing project management, as well as finance, human resources and grant administration support.

Prior to joining the Trust, Keim held key positions with firms such as Markee Valuations, LLC, and StanCorp Mortgage Investors. Outside of the office, she is an active community member, serving on the school commission at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic School. A west coast native, she earned her degree through study at Oregon State University and the University of Portland.

A Pepperdine University graduate, Camille Idedevbo will serve as an Oregon Fellow. The Fellow Program, an initiative of the Oregon Leadership Development Institute, identifies meaningful, mentored internship opportunities across a variety of markets. This professional relationship is meant to provide an exploration into the relevance of vocation, faith and community to each Fellow.

During her time at Pepperdine, Idedevbo established a faith-based organization called “Word Up,” helping to cultivate inclusion and community on campus through worship services and interactive biblical teaching. She previously served as vice president of financial development for Delta Sigma Pi and worked as an administrative assistant at Gordon & Rees, an established law firm in Washington, D.C.

Keim and Idedevbo officially joined the Trust in early September. Previously this summer, the Trust announced the additions of a new chief investment officer and a director of communications.

The M.J. Murdock Charitable Trust, created by the will of the late Melvin J. (Jack) Murdock, provides grants to organizations in five states of the Pacific Northwest – Alaska, Idaho, Montana, Oregon and Washington – that seek to strengthen the region’s educational and cultural base in creative and sustainable ways.

JULIE LONGORIA

Julie Longoria of Biggs Insurance has been recognized by Safeco Insurance with the Personal Lines Achievement Award.

Safeco Insurance is a national company that offers a wide range of personal insurance products and this honor acknowledges Longoria’s daily diligence, integrity, passion for excellence and hard work. Only a select group of employees at local independent insurance agencies across Washington, Oregon, Idaho, Montana and Alaska are given this honor by Safeco Insurance.

Biggs Insurance is located at 916 Main St., Vancouver, and can be reached at (360) 695-3301 or reception@biggsinsurance.com – or online at www.biggsinsurance.com.

MARYKAY LAMOUREAUX

Ridgefield Main Street, a nonprofit organization focusing on downtown revitalization, has hired Marykay Lamoureaux to be its first executive director. Lamoureaux is a past chamber of commerce executive director in a city with a Main Street program.

“This is an exciting step for this group of dedicated volunteers,” Lamoureaux said. “They have been organized and working for several years under the guidelines of the Washington State Main Street program. Successes in fundraising and volunteer participation have resulted in increased visibility and interest in activities. The Board is active and dedicated and I am proud to join the team.”

Judy Hinz, president of the Board of Directors, said, “The Board of Directors conducted an extensive interview process with a number of highly qualified candidates. Marykay’s experience, knowledge of the organization and key partnerships made her the ideal choice to take Ridgefield Main Street to our next level.”

“We know that part of what is attracting people to Ridgefield is the charm and potential of the unique downtown area,” Lamoureaux said. “We are focused on the downtown area and we enjoy working with valued partners such as the city of Ridgefield, the Port of Ridgefield, the Ridgefield Business Association and the Ridgefield School Board,” Lamoureaux said.

Ridgefield Main Street is a nonprofit organization dedicated to preserving the cultural heritage of downtown Ridgefield, while advocating for its future, by creating excitement and vibrancy downtown, enhancing the look and feel of the business district and nurturing Ridgefield’s sense of community and small town charm.

