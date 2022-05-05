Movers & Shakers 5/5/2022

SARAH GARBER

Sarah Garber, MD, has joined PeaceHealth Southwest Medical Center as chief medical officer (CMO).



As CMO, Garber will work closely with the PeaceHealth Southwest executive team as well as medical staff and medical group physician leadership. Garber will also be an important addition to the PeaceHealth senior physician leadership team made up of other PeaceHealth hospital and medical group CMOs.

Garber comes to PeaceHealth from Swedish Health Services in the Puget Sound region where she served as the CMO at its Ballard hospital campus and has had broad exposure across Swedish’s other hospitals.

“We are pleased that Dr. Garber has chosen to join our team. Her extensive background along with her energy and warmth make her an important addition to PeaceHealth leadership,” said Sean Gregory, PeaceHealth Southwest Medical Center Chief Executive.

Garber is well respected as a talented physician leader who listens well and is known for synthesizing solutions quickly and building collaborative relationships to advance quality and safety performance.

Prior to Swedish, that also included time as the medical director for anesthesia services, Garber was employed by US Anesthesia Partners. She served as an anesthesia team member on inpatient and outpatient surgical cases in the Seattle area, specializing in regional anesthesia and acute-pain services.

Garber received her Bachelor of Arts and Doctor of Medicine from University of Missouri and completed her residency training at Mayo Clinic Graduate School of Biomedical Sciences.

CONNOR STANTON

The Railsback Group, P.C. recently announced that Connor Stanton, CPA has been promoted to Senior Associate. Stanton has been with the firm since January 2020. In this role, he will be responsible for preparing complex returns and performing detailed reviews on other returns. He will also have the primary responsibility for training and mentoring new associates and interns.

The Railsback Group, P.C. is a tax-focused Certified Public Accounting firm located in Vancouver. The firm was created to provide personalized tax planning and strategic guidance for closely held companies, their owners, and high net-worth individuals seeking an experienced and trusted advisor.

RYAN HALLEY AND LINDA KING

The Bridgeview Board of Directors, at its annual meeting in April, elected Ryan Halley and Linda King to fill two vacancies on the board. They replace Diana Avalos-Leos and Craig Pridemore who retired from the board when their terms expired.

Ryan Halley, Ph.D., CFP® is vice president of Financial Wellness at Rivermark Community Credit Union. He is also a professor of finance and financial planning at George Fox University. His primary interests are financial wellness measures and financial planning services for non-traditional financial planning audiences. He has been an invited professor and lecturer at various universities in the United States, Canada and China.

Linda King, director of Housing Stability with the United Way of the Columbia Willamette, has 17 years of experience working in Multnomah, Washington and Clark counties’ housing and homeless services. She also leads a collaboration with local credit unions to create pathways to home ownership for Black, Indigenous and communities of color. Passionate about advancing equity and justice, King provides racial equity training to organizations in our region.

In its annual election of officers, the Bridgeview board reelected Kevin Witte as Board President. They also reelected Vice President Joan Caley and Secretary-Treasurer Tim Foley.

The Bridgeview Resource Center serves as a community hub connecting people to information, services and the resources available in the community. A navigator is available to connect people to the agencies that best suit their individual needs. Additionally, more than 25 local organizations and agencies collaborate to offer classes and events to help people with education, health and wellness, and employment to get ahead. Bridgeview, a local nonprofit organization, owns and operates the resource center.

STEVE BACON, ANDY NUTTBROCK, JEFF CASSIDY AND ALEX KNOPP

Olson Engineering, Inc. recently announced that they added four new employees to the company: Steve Bacon, Andy Nuttbrock, Jeff Cassidy and Alex Knopp.

Bacon joins Olson Engineering as a Civil Engineer. He is a graduate from the University of Maine with a Bachelor of Science degree in Forest Engineering. His focus will be on small water system designs, as well as sewer system design. He brings with him 21.5 years of experience in the engineering department at Clark Regional Wastewater District where he managed groups with responsibilities in development review, construction inspection and industrial pretreatment.

Nuttbrock is a graduate from the University of Oregon and has a Bachelor of Liberal Arts degree. He provides land-use planning, project management and landscape architecture design services for a variety of development projects for the Olson Planning Department. He brings with him many years of landscape architecture experience along with 15 years working for a local engineering firm as a land-use planner for residential and commercial projects. Nuttbrock volunteers with Mazamas in Portland teaching rock climbing, snow climbing and mountaineering.

Cassidy graduated from Washington State University in 1994 with a Bachelor of Science degree in Landscape Architecture. He provides land-use planning, project management and landscape design services for residential, commercial and industrial developments for the Olson Planning Department. He brings with him a varying degree of Architecture experience, which includes sports field and athletic complex design, urban design, interior design and space planning.

Knopp is a Design Engineer, EIT. He graduated from Walla Walla University in College Place Washington with a Bachelor of Science degree in Civil Engineering. He has previously worked for engineering firms in Washington state.

Founded in 1968, Olson Engineering (www.olsonengr.com) provides civil engineering, land surveying, land-use planning and landscape architecture services to commercial, residential, industrial and government clients throughout the Pacific Northwest. The company is located in Vancouver.

AMBER EMERY

County Manager Kathleen Otto recently announced her selection of Amber Emery to be the Deputy County Manager. Emery will leave her current position as Administrator of District Court to become part of the County Manager’s office effective Wednesday, June 1.

Emery has served as District Court Administrator for the county since January 2018. Prior to that she was the Criminal Court Operations Manager at Multnomah County Circuit Court. She has more than 15 years of experience in operations management and employee relations in both the private and public sectors.

Emery earned a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice from Washington State University Vancouver and a master’s degree in advanced study in criminology, law and society from University of California, Irvine.

“Amber’s commitment to all the residents in Clark County is evident in the work she has accomplished in District Court and with our community partners,” said Otto.

“I am incredibly honored to have been chosen by County Manager Otto to fill this role,” said Emery. “I look forward to continuing my service to the residents of Clark County.”

Emery lives in the city of Vancouver.

RICHARD RYLANDER

Washington State Gov. Jay Inslee recently appointed Battle Ground resident Richard (Dick) Rylander Jr. to fill the open District 5 seat on the Clark County Council.

Rylander was sworn in by County Clerk Scott Weber on May 3 prior to the 10 a.m. council meeting.

The Clark County Council in March voted to forward the names of three individuals to Inslee to fill the unexpired term on the county council.

Eileen Quiring O’Brien earlier this year vacated the seat when she retired.

“The public sets high professional and ethical standards for those in public office, and if we want to maintain its trust and support, we must always meet or exceed those standards,” Gov. Inslee wrote in the appointment letter. “We must serve to the highest of ethical principles, place the public’s interest above any personal or private inters, and always ensure state resources are efficiently used for public purposes only.”

“Thank you for your willingness to serve the people of Washington.”

Rylander, since January 2014, has served as President of BioPharmaceutical Strategies LLC, and since September 2016, has volunteered as Executive in Residence at Oregon Health and Science University to assist researchers, physicians and faculty in assessing the commercialization potential for technologies including diagnostics, devices, drugs and digital products. Rylander earned a bachelor’s degree in marketing and finance from California State University Sacramento and a Master of Business Administration from City University of Seattle.

Rylander has served on the Clark County Clean Water Commission and as a board member on the Meadow Glade Neighborhood Association.

“I wish to express my thanks to Gov. Inslee for reviewing both quickly and thoroughly the list of three nominees provided by council,” said Council Chair Karen Dill Bowerman. “Dick brings to the council strong involvement that is already developed with District 5 and keen interest in resident engagement. His professional background shows data and technical experience which is reflected in extensive volunteer service in Clark County.”

The current term for District 5 ends Dec. 31, 2022, and the seat will be open for election later this year.

CHARLIE FISHER AND NALEIGHA WILLIAMS

Ridgefield High School Senior Charlie Fisher and Architectural Designer Naleigha Williams of LSW Architects were honored at the 2022 annual General George C. Marshall Awards on April 26. The Marshall Leadership Awards celebrate and support local rising leaders who, like General Marshall, demonstrate integrity, candor, courage and preparedness while serving a greater good.

“The Historic Trust is honored to steward the 32nd annual The Marshall Awards,” said Linda Glover, Board Chair of The Historic Trust, at the ceremony. “We take seriously our role in developing emerging leaders. The Marshall Awards celebrate the quality of leadership this community experiences, as represented by the extraordinary caliber of the nominees, and stretches back all the way to the establishment of the Fort and to the Tribal peoples of our region who are still here today.”

The Historic Trust presents the annual awards on behalf of the City of Vancouver’s Celebrate Freedom program.

Fisher stood out among a record number of remarkable youth applicants due to her passion for education as a way to build bridges, and her service to young people. Described as humble, smart and enthusiastic, Williams was recognized for her dedication in seeking out opportunities for youth and for developing the skills of those around her. Both young leaders share an intrinsic value of leading with grace, and transparency, while maintaining their core beliefs, and believe that true forward movement only happens when all boats are lifted. Each recipient was awarded a $3,500 scholarship for continuing education or professional development.

The Marshall Awards were sponsored this year by Davidson and Associates Insurance, with additional support from Waste Connections, Roger and Katie Jarvis, and the Klinge/Meyer Family Fund.

For more details, visit https://www.thehistorictrust.org/marshall-awards/.

TRICIA DAVIS-PAYNE

Tricia Davis-Payne was recently announced as a partner at the Webfor Digital Marketing and Creative Agency, bringing more than 20 years of experience in marketing, sales and design to the company.

As the Director of Accounts, Davis-Payne has helped Webfor achieve unprecedented levels of client retention using her experience in growing both large and small companies, education in entrepreneurial studies and good old-fashioned hard work.

First hired as an account manager just over three years ago, Davis-Payne’s efforts at building strong relationships and delivering results have made her invaluable to Webfor’s clients. Her ability to adapt to the ever-evolving nature of digital marketing has allowed Webfor to grow its account management services.

“Webfor is the best place to work,” she said. “The best people. Our team, our clients; the best work culture. I have 25 years of experience across industries in data networking and digital marketing, nothing compares to my Webfor experience. I love what I do and where I work. Being honored with the responsibility of a Partner is humbling, it means they value me as much as I value them, who could ask for anything more?”

After earning a degree from the Marshall School of Business at the University of Southern California, she was a corporate account manager, internet marketing consultant, and director of marketing while also finding time to operate marketing and media businesses.

Davis-Payne is constantly updating, improving, and generally leveling up her skillset and is adept at web marketing, development, project and strategic planning, marketing strategy, business development, and much more. As a design professional, she’s able to create experiences that are engaging as well as results orientated.