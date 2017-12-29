Movers & Shakers 12/29/2017

JASON PRESSER

Fairway Independent Mortgage recently announced that Jason Presser has joined their Downtown Vancouver team after spending the last decade in retail banking sales and leadership.

“Mr. Presser brings a wealth of knowledge of financial service products and is fairly well connected in the Vancouver community,” said Timmy Ostrom, Vancouver branch manager. “I definitely see this as a win-win for both him professionally and for Fairway Mortgage.”

In addition to his day job, Presser is also the board president for the Fruit Valley Foundation and sits on the board for various business networking groups.

SEAN PHILBROOK AND LACI ROWLAND

Rocksolid Community Teen Center recently announced some changes on their Board of Directors. After numerous years of service, Kari Otos and Nancy Miller have stepped down from their positions on the board.

Otos was the first executive director for the teen center. She served as executive director from 2002-2008; then served on the board from 2008-2017. Miller was the second executive director and held that position from 2008-2012; then served as a board member from 2012-2017. They both stated they will continue to volunteer and support programs at Rocksolid.

Replacing their positions on the board of directors are Sean Philbrook and Laci Rowland. Philbrook is program manager for Identity Clark County. He earned degrees in public affairs and communications from Washington State University Vancouver, and has broad experience in both public and private sector administration. He serves on various boards and committees, and established a Young Professionals group in 2016 to catalyze emerging leaders in Clark County who want to learn more, share more and give more to their community.

“Clark County is the crown jewel of the Pacific Northwest; there’s no place I’d rather be,” Philbrook said.

Rowland is Battle Ground branch manager for iQ Credit Union. She has been part of the iQ Credit Union team for more than nine years. She was born and raised in Battle Ground, and she and her husband have two children. She loves to cook, bake, spend time with her family and volunteer in the community. She has her bachelor’s degree in health and wellness and has a passion to help the elderly and loves being around kids.

“I am beyond excited to join the board with Rocksolid to help enrich the lives of the young children in our community,” Rowland said.

BEAU PLOTNER

In October, Columbia Credit Union welcomed Beau Plotner as its new vice president of home lending. In this position, Plotner will lead the sales, service and business development activities of Columbia Credit Union’s home loans team to fulfill financing needs of local homeowners and buyers.

Plotner has more than 12 years of experience working in the banking and mortgage industry. Prior to arriving at Columbia Credit Union, he served as an area retail mortgage manager at Commerce Bank of Oregon. He also held mortgage sales and management positions at Wells Fargo, Bank of the West and Bank of America.

“Beau has a successful track record of hiring, coaching and developing home lending associates,” said Marc Timm, Columbia Credit Union senior vice president and chief lending officer. “He has strong management and communication skills and we are pleased he has joined our dynamic home lending team.”

“I am happy to grow my career here at Columbia Credit Union as the vice president of home lending,” Plotner said. “This is a very strong financial organization that has a reputation not only for providing outstanding member service, but for being a great place to work.”

PAULA FORD

Columbia Credit Union welcomed Paula Ford as its new vice president of treasury services on Oct. 30, 2017. In this position, she manages complex business deposit accounts and treasury management solutions.

Ford has more than 28 years of experience in the banking industry. Before working at Columbia Credit Union, she served as a vice president and consultant for Umpqua Bank’s Treasury Management Services. Prior to that, she was vice president and sales officer for Wells Fargo’s Treasury Management Department. During her career, she also held management positions at Transcom Payment Services and U.S. Bank.

Ford is a resident of Lake Oswego, Ore. She has a bachelor’s degree in business administration from the University of Oregon and is a member of the Portland Treasury Management Association.

“Paula has extensive experience working with business clients and providing them with the financial products and treasury management services they need to succeed,” said Joe Storm, Columbia Credit Union vice president of commercial lending. “Her skills will be well used here, and we are very pleased that she is a member of our outstanding team.”

“I am excited about joining Columbia Credit Union,” Ford said. “This organization is known for its financial strength, friendly staff and for providing exceptional business member services. I am very happy to be on board.”

SAMANTHA SANDFORD

Columbia Credit Union recently welcomed Samantha Sandford as vice president, commercial loan officer. In this position, Sandford will develop and manage business lending and deposit relationships.

Sandford has more than 18 years of experience in the financial services industry. Most recently she was vice president, commercial relationship manager with Umpqua Bank. She has a bachelor’s degree in business administration and a bachelor’s degree from Eastern Oregon University.

Sandford is a Southwest Washington native and currently resides in Battle Ground. She serves on the development committee for the Free Clinic of Southwest Washington and is an active member of the Friends of the Free Clinic. She also is a member of the Clark County Saddle Club and is president of the Clark County Equine Foundation.

“I am excited to join Columbia Credit Union and support local businesses with our expanding business lending and treasury management services,” Sandford said. “It is so great to be part of an organization that shares my commitment to exceptional service as well as a longstanding history of supporting the local community.”

“Samantha has proven herself as an outgoing, organized and creative leader,” said Joe Storm, Columbia Credit Union vice president of Commercial Lending. “She has strong commercial loan skills and is a great addition to our successful Business Lending team.

Comments

comments