Movers & Shakers 11/10/2017

PETER D. RICOY and ERIN GERNER

Two new leaders recently joined PeaceHealth.

Monday, Oct. 2, marked the first day on the job for Peter D. Ricoy, who will serve as system vice president of organizational integrity, and Erin Gerner, who stepped in as PeaceHealth Medical Group’s chief financial officer.

Ricoy, a Happy Valley, Ore., resident, has extensive legal knowledge and a background that has focused on the healthcare and insurance sectors. He most recently served as an equity partner at Schwabe, Williamson & Wyatt, one of Oregon’s largest law firms.

In his role at PeaceHealth, Ricoy will be responsible for building and maintaining a system-wide culture where ethical and compliant behavior is practiced and internal controls are maintained. He will also work to ensure that PeaceHealth is in compliance with applicable laws and regulations.

Gerner has an abundance of experience in finance and healthcare. For the past 12 years, she has worked for INTEGRIS Health in Oklahoma City, Okla., as system vice president and chief financial officer.

Gerner will be a member of the PHMG executive team and the system-wide CFO counterpart team. She will be responsible for ensuring all areas of financial management are organized and delivered within the context of a continuous pursuit of excellence.

Ricoy and Gerner will both be based at PeaceHealth’s System Services Center in Vancouver.

KATE ELLIOTT (pictured above), MARTHA MOORE and CARLY SCHAEFER

Kate Elliott joins Maul Foster & Alongi as a project communications specialist with more than seven years of experience managing communications for large infrastructure and transportation projects.

With a degree in community & regional planning and a focus in environmental studies, Elliott crafts customized strategies for regulatory and community interactions to build and maintain stakeholder support. She works in the context of MFA’s projects and also provides stand-alone communication and facilitation services to public and private clients.

As a principal engineer, Martha Moore joins Maul Foster & Alongi to provide air quality and acoustical engineering services for industrial and public-sector clients throughout the United States.

She brings expertise in regulatory permitting; impact analyses for new projects, as well as upgrades to existing facilities; conditional use permitting; land use compatibility and planning analyses; and facility siting studies. Moore is past president of the Pacific Northwest International Section of the Air & Waste Management Association and is registered as a professional engineer in the states of Oregon, Washington and California.

Carly Schaefer is Maul Foster & Alongi’s new marketing manager. Over her 13-year career, she has focused on helping engineers and architects effectively integrate marketing and business development activities and initiatives.

With strategic perspective on the design and construction industry, she adeptly handles the many facets of marketing professional services. Schaefer’s leadership roles include eight years on the Board of Directors for the Seattle chapter of the Society for Marketing Professional Services, including serving as chapter president.

RICK CAMPFIELD (not pictured)

SunModo, an innovator in solar racking and mounting equipment, has announced that its CEO Rick Campfield will step down by year-end.

Company leadership responsibilities will be reassumed by company founder Tony Liu, who has served as the company’s president and chief technology officer. Campfield will support Liu and the SunModo team until the transition is complete.

Campfield became CEO in 2014 and guided a significant product expansion and distribution effort for SunModo’s line of solar racking equipment, the gear that attaches solar panels and wiring to rooftops, building awnings or to the ground.

Liu was a mechanical and thermal engineer at Intel Corp. prior to forming SunModo in 2008.

“I am grateful for the opportunity to help SunModo secure high-caliber talent, build strong customer and supplier relationships worldwide, launch innovative new products and create a permanent office in east Vancouver.

Tony Liu and SunModo are now in a good position to thrive despite the trade- and policy-induced turbulence that makes solar industry business planning so challenging.” said Campfield.

