Movers & Shakers 11/17/2021

The business leaders group Identity Clark County has selected Katy Belokonny to fill the Ed Lynch Board Seat, and appointed Matthew Bisturis to its Board of Directors.

Belokonny will serve a one-year honorary term on the group’s board of directors. With 15 years of marketing and public relations experience, Belokonny leads public affairs for Vancouver-based PointNorth Consulting Inc., which supports the Interstate Bridge Replacement Program. She managed communications for C-TRAN’s bus rapid transit project and has provided communications services to several clients. The Clark County native has a degree in communications from Washington State University.

“The invitation to serve our great community in this way is an honor and privilege,” Belokonny said. “As a Clark County native, my profound belief in the vitality of our region has only grown with my various experiences uniting the community around large-scale transportation infrastructure projects. I’m thrilled to explore how my professional insight can join this group of the area’s most prominent business leaders to partner in pursuing strategic and impactful initiatives that have the ability to shape the trajectory of our community.”

Bisturis was appointed to a permanent seat after serving in the Ed Lynch Board Seat in 2020 and 2021. He is a business and real estate attorney for the Vancouver office of Schwabe, Williamson and Wyatt. He joined the firm in 2008 after finishing his education at the University of Oregon and the University of Puget Sound. In addition to membership in both the Washington and Oregon State Bar business law sections, Bisturis is active locally in education and nonprofit capacities.

“I am grateful for the opportunity to serve on the Identity Clark County board and to work with an amazing group of business leaders and staff committed to strengthening our community and economy,” Bisturis said.

Belokonny is the sixth person to hold the Ed Lynch honorary board seat. Past honorees include Matt Bisturis, Maren Calvert, Terry Wollam, Avaly Scarpelli and Jim Mains.

The Ed Lynch Board Seat was formed in 2015 to honor the late Edward Lynch, who for decades was at the center of business and community development and was highly regarded for his character, leadership and decisive manner. Lynch chaired Identity Clark County for more than a decade. Persons selected demonstrate strong potential as a business and community leader, possess positive character attributes and will be an active participant in ICC.

The Ed Lynch Board Seat is underwritten by Michael Lynch, Ed Lynch’s son, a Vancouver resident and philanthropist.

Identity Clark County is a 29-year-old nonprofit business advocacy organization comprised of about 90 influential business leaders who together strive to build a better community. The privately funded organization maintains an office in Vancouver and a lobbying presence in Olympia. More information is at www.iccbusiness.org.

