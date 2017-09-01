Movers & Shakers 09/01/2017

COLBY READE

Following an extensive search process, the M.J. Murdock Charitable Trust has hired Colby Reade as its new director of communications.

Reade most recently served as a senior account supervisor with the creative agency CMD. He has a 14-year background in communications, including work on behalf of brands such as Microsoft, JELD-WEN, The Portland Clinic, HEALTHWORKS and Avangrid Renewables. He has also collaborated with several local nonprofits including Willamette Valley Development Officers, Oregonians Give, Boys and Girls Aid and REACH CDC.

“Our team is so pleased to have Colby join the Trust, where he will help as we seek to celebrate and honor the stories of individuals and groups doing great work in the Northwest,” said Steve Moore, executive director of the M.J. Murdock Charitable Trust. “The story of the Murdock Trust is really the story of the hundreds of nonprofits we support every year across Oregon, Washington, Alaska, Montana and Idaho. With his specialized background, Colby will help bring these outstanding examples of working for the common good to the broader public, while also identifying ways our team can service the communities of the Northwest and beyond.”

Reade is a native of Portland and a graduate of the University of Oregon Honors College. He currently serves as the president of PRSA Oregon – the regional chapter of the Public Relations Society of America, which includes Southwest Washington.

Based in Vancouver, the Murdock Trust is the largest private foundation in the Portland-Metro area. Its mission is to serve individuals, families and communities across the Pacific Northwest by providing grants and enrichment activities to organizations that strengthen the region’s educational, social, spiritual and cultural base in creative and sustainable ways.

SARA PAUL

Coldwell Banker Bain, a provider of real estate brokerage services in Washington and Oregon, has hired Sara Paul as a new broker in its Vancouver West office. In her new role, Paul will provide real estate services to home buyers and sellers.

MARC TIMM & DAN KREAMIER

Columbia Credit Union (CCU) recently announced two new additions to its team: Marc Timm as senior vice president and chief lending officer, and Dan Kreamier as vice president branch manager of the organization’s first Oregon branch.

In his new role, Timm will administer and oversee the CCU’s entire loan portfolio, including consumer, business and mortgage loans. He has more than 25 years of banking experience and most recently served as an executive for Umpqua Private Bank.

Timm has board member experience with several local nonprofit organizations including Willamette West Habitat for Humanity, Columbia River Economic Development Council, Tuality Community Hospital Foundation, Southridge Youth Football Association and College of Emergency Services.

“I’m proud to join Columbia Credit Union’s senior team and to be part of an outstanding financial institution that maintains exemplary credit standards and the highest levels of member service,” said Timm.

Kreamier has more than 20 years of experience in financial services. Prior to arriving at Columbia Credit Union, he served as a branch manager for Advantis Credit Union. During his career, he also held management positions at First Community Credit Union, Community Loans of America and Fidelity Collection Services. He attended Warner Pacific College and earned an associate’s degree in forestry at Mt. Hood Community College. Kreamier also served as a board member for the Cascade Academy Foundation and board member and past president of the Credit Association of the Pacific Northwest.

“I am excited to be named vice president branch manager for Columbia Credit Union’s first Portland branch and to serve the people who live and work in the vibrant Buckman community,” said Kreamier. “Columbia Credit Union has a great reputation in the Pacific Northwest as a financially strong institution that provides outstanding member service. I am proud to join the Columbia Credit Union team during this exciting time when the institution is growing beyond Clark County.”

Located in a new SE Portland development at the “Goat Blocks” on Belmont between SE 10th and 11th Avenues, CCU’s first Oregon branch is expected to open later this year.

