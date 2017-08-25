Movers & Shakers 08/25/2017

PHIL HAZENBUEHLER

BBL Architects, a regional architectural firm with offices in Vancouver and Lake Oswego, recently announced the promotion of Phil Hatzenbuehler to associate status within the firm.

Hatzenbueher graduated from Portland State University in 2005 with a degree in architecture and joined BBL at that time as a CAD drafter. He is now a project manager who demonstrates a high level of dedication, and his professionalism has greatly benefited BBL Architects and its clients, the firm said.

Based out of the firm’s Vancouver office, Hatzenbuehler is currently working on projects for several school districts in the Portland metropolitan area.

DAVID McNICHOL

Delta Computer Systems, a motion control manufacturer located in Battle Ground, has hired engineer David McNichol as a full-time employee.

McNichol is a Clark County native and comes to Delta with a bachelor of science degree in electrical engineering from Washington State University Vancouver.

“David began working as an intern at Delta by helping with RMC200 testing, HMI interface programming and improving our RMC training and demonstration systems.” said Steve Nylund CEO of Delta Computer Systems, Inc. “His first assignments will allow David to continue growing in experience and contributing to our newest RMC200 controller (up to 32 axes) and our full line of innovative RMC family of products including the RMC75 and RMC150 motion controllers.”

DAVID BUDD

Umpqua Bank has hired David Budd as senior vice president and market leader for its Portland wealth management office. As market leader, Budd is responsible for continued business growth among high net worth clients in Oregon and Southwest Washington, as well as the overall success of Umpqua’s largest team of private bankers and financial advisors. Budd brings to Umpqua nearly 15 years of banking experience, having spent the past five years successfully leading Bank of the West’s wealth management group in Oregon, Idaho and Washington. Budd has also held private banking roles with Wells Fargo and served as managing director at Portland-based IMS Capital Management. Budd graduated from California State University, Long Beach, and holds several professional licenses and designations. He also serves on the board of Junior Achievement and actively supports financial education and literacy.

SARA PAUL

Coldwell Banker Bain, a provider of real estate brokerage services in Washington and Oregon, has hired Sara Paul as a new broker in its Vancouver West office.

In her new role, Paul will both provide real estate services to home buyers and sellers.

