SERVICE BY PUBLICATION Cause #: 23-2-00872-06

SERVICE BY PUBLICATION

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT

STATE OF WASHINGTON FOR CLARK COUNTY

NORTHFIELD CONDOMINIUM OWNERS ASSOCIATION, A WASHINGTON NONPROFIT CORPORATION Plaintiff vs

THE ESTATE OF KELLI A. BEAZLEY, DECEASED, AND ALL UNKNOWN HEIRS AND BENEFICIARIES THEREOF; AND U. S. BANK TRUST, N.A., AS TRUSTEE FOR LSF9 MASTER PARTICIPATION TRUST Defendant

TO: THE ESTATE OF KELLI A. BEAZLEY

Cause #: 23-2-00872-06

VANCOUVER BUSINESS JOURNAL May 3,2024 PUBLISH EACH FRIDAY FOR SIX WEEKS

A writ of execution has been issued in the above captioned case, directed to the sheriff of Clark County, commanding the sheriff as follows: THE STATE OF WASHINGTON, to the Sheriff of Clark County, Washington: On December 19, 2023, this court entered a Default Judgment and Foreclosure Decree (“Judgment”) in favor of Plaintiff, Northfield Condominium Owners Association (“Plaintiff”), against Defendant The Estate of Kelli A. Beazley, Deceased (“Defendant”) in the amount of $40,040.15, to bear interest at the rate of 12% per annum. Further, the Judgment granted Plaintiff the authority to foreclose and sell the real property commonly located at 17307 SE 17th Way, Vancouver, Washington 98683 (the “Subject Property”), and legally described as: Unit(s) 36, NORTHFIELD CONDOMINIUM, PHASE III, a condominium according to the declaration thereof recorded November 10, 1998, under Auditor’s File No. 3027010, and Survey map and plans recorded in Volume 310 of Plats, Page 594 records of Clark County, Washington, and any amendments thereto. Tax Parcel No. 176826-108 by public sale by the Sheriff of Clark County, Washington, with the proceeds applied to said judgment and accrued interest and such additional amounts as Plaintiff may advance for costs of the Sheriff’s Sale, taxes, assessments, municipal charges, and other items that may constitute liens upon the Subject Property, together with insurance and repairs necessary to prevent the impairment of the security and together with interest thereon from the date of payment. The period of redemption is one year from the date of the Sheriff’s Sale. On February 6, 2024, this court entered a Supplemental Judgment in favor of Plaintiff and against Defendant in the amount of $3,659.50, to bear interest at the rate of 12% per annum. The total of the Judgment and the Supplemental Judgment is $43,699.65. NOW, THEREFORE, you are hereby commanded to take this Order and levy upon, seize and take into possession and execution, the nonexempt real property of Judgment Debtor The Estate of Kelli A. Beazley, Deceased, sufficient to execution, and sell said property, or so much thereof as may be necessary to satisfy the Judgment and post-judgment interest and costs, according to law. The real property you are commanded to levy upon, seize and take into possession and execution is located at 17307 SE 17th Way, Vancouver, Washington 98683 (the “Subject Property”), and legally described as: Unit(s) 36, NORTHFIELD CONDOMINIUM, PHASE III, a condominium according to the declaration thereof recorded November 10, 1998, under Auditor’s File No. 3027010, and Survey map and plans recorded in Volume 310 of Plats, Page 594 records of Clark County, Washington, and any amendments thereto. Tax Parcel No. 176826-108 MAKE RETURN HEREOF within sixty days of the date indicated below to the Clerk who issued it, showing you have executed the same. This time may be extended another 30 days as necessary to effectuate the sale pursuant to RCW 6.21.050. The sale date has been set for July 12, 2024. YOU MAY HAVE A RIGHT TO EXEMPT PROPERTY from the sale under statutes of this state, including sections 6.13.010, 6.13.030, 6.13.040, 6.15.010, and 6.15.060 of the Revised Code of Washington, in the manner described in those statutes. JOHN HORCH, SHERIFF CLARK COUNTY, WASHINGTON By: EVELINA KURILENKO Civil Department P.O. Box 410 Vancouver, Washington,98666 (564) 397-2225

