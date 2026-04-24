PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS No. 26-4-00500-06

PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS

(RCW 11.40.020; RCW 11.40.030)

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF CLARK

IN THE ESTATE OF: RAMONA LADENE ARIONUS, Deceased.

No. 26-4-00500-06

The Personal Representative named below has been appointed as Personal Representative of this estate. Any person having a claim against the decedent must, prior to the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided by RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the Personal Representative or the Personal Representative’s attorney at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the Court. The claim must be presented within the later of: (1) Thirty days after the Personal Representative served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020(1)(c); or (2) Four months after the date of first publication of the notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 and 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the probate assets and non-probate assets of the decedent. Date of First Publication: April 24, 2026 Personal Representative: Jacquelyn L. McGreevey Attorney for the Personal Representative: Laura L. Mancuso Address for Mailing or Service: Guardianship Law Office, PLLC 1014 Franklin Street, Suite 101 Vancouver, WA 98660 PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS Guardianship Law Group, PLLC 1014 Franklin Street, Suite 101 Vancouver, WA 98660 Tel. (360) 699-5801 Fax. (360) 699-5802

published in the Vancouver Business Journal

Apr 24, May 1, 8, 2026