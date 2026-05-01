PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS Case No. 26-4-00535-06

PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS

RCW 11.40.020, .030

SUPERIOR COURT OF WASHINGTON FOR CLARK COUNTY

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF JOAN F. BELTON, Deceased.

Case No. 26-4-00535-06

David Belton has been appointed as personal representative (“personal representative”) of this estate. Any person having a claim against the decedent must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the personal representative or the personal representative’s attorney at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the court in which the probate proceedings were commenced. The claim must be presented within the later of: (1) 30 days after the personal representative served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020(1)(c); or (2) four months after the date of first publication of the notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 and RCW 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the decedent’s probate and nonprobate assets. Date of First Publication: May 1, 2026 Personal Representative: David Belton Attorney for the Personal Representative: Trent J Holloman-Wilkins Address for Mailing or Service: c/o NW Legacy Law, P.S. 1003 Officers Row Vancouver, WA 98661 Court of probate proceeding: Clark County Superior Court Cause number: 26-4-00535-06 Trent J Holloman-Wilkins, WSBA No. 65022 Attorney for Personal Representative NW Legacy Law, P.S. 1003 Officers Row Vancouver, WA 98661 PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS – 3

published in the Vancouver Business Journal

May 1, 8, 15, 2026